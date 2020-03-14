LEWISTON – In response to the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Lewis-Clark State College administrators announced on Friday, March 13, that they would be implementing distance learning options on March 30, barring new information that might accelerate the timeline.
As previously announced, LC State will hold a test of its distance learning options on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17. Unless new information becomes available, the plan will be to return to normal delivery options on Wednesday, March 18, and continue through March 27. On March 30, which is the college’s first day of Spring Break, LC State will transition to distance learning options for the remainder of the spring semester.
Students who leave for Spring Break will be encouraged not to return to campus and to complete the semester remotely. Housing and food services for students who remain on campus will continue. Additionally, clean spaces, which will adhere to a strenuous cleaning and safety protocol, will be established on campus to accommodate students and coursework as deemed necessary.
LC State also announced on Friday that all non-essential college sponsored/related travel has been suspended indefinitely. Regarding personal travel, the college continues to encourage extreme caution. Students and employees who travel to an area with widespread, sustained transmission, or sustained community spread as designated by the CDC, are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of departure from the area.
The college continues to communicate updates and information to its employees and students at www.lcsc.edu/coronavirus.
