GRANGEVILLE -- It’s business as usual – almost -- at the Idaho County Courthouse, which reopened to the public on Wednesday, April 29, after being closed for nearly a month due to coronavirus concerns.
In its guidelines for reopening, the county commission encourages the public to limit those coming into the courthouse to those parties essential to the business being transacted. Those who are ill are asked not to come into the building.
Masks for employees and the public are at personal preference, according to the guidelines. The county will allow its employees to bring their own, or it will have a supply available.
County departments will be encouraged to practice social distancing, and they may limit the number of customers allowed in the office. The University of Idaho Extension Office will be open normal hours; no masks required, but the number of clients in their office will be limited.
In a statement from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, “It is helpful to keep in mind that if a person is coming up to the courthouse for business, such as renewing a driver’s license, concealed weapon permit or fingerprinting, that they enter the courthouse by themselves rather than bring little ones, and extra family members. Our hallways and offices are small, and keeping any distance from one another is already difficult.”
District Court is open to the public, with rules in place by the Idaho Supreme Court regarding access and proceedings. As per the order, effective May 1, no jury trials shall commence, nor shall a juror be required to appear, in a criminal case before Aug. 3 and in a civil case before Oct. 5. All other court proceedings are to be held remotely; however, the presiding judge has discretion to hold these in person or postpone hearings.
Those attending court proceedings or doing business must wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing (at least six feet). At the Idaho County Courthouse District Court office, one person is allowed at the counter at a time; call the office at 208-983-2776 to see whether you can come up or have to wait.
(More on this story in next week’s Free Press.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.