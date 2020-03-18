The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis County Assessor’s Office are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Covid-19 and are taking precautions to further reduce and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
In order to ensure that Lewis County can continue to provide essential services to our citizens and visitors, the County is following recommendations, procedures and precautions from organizations such as the Center for Disease Control, Idaho Public Health, and the World Health Organization. Following the Lewis County Emergency Declaration of March 16, 2020, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis County Assessor’s Office will be implementing the following procedures and preventative measures until further notice:
- Lewis County Driver License will be closed from March 17, 2020 until April 7,-2020. The Lewis County Assessor’s Office also will be closed for the same period to all walk-in customers. After April 7th, we will be reevaluating the closure. We encourage citizens to utilize the Idaho Transportation Department’s Motor Vehicles Division for the following services, whether online (https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/), by mail, or by phone (208)-334-8736:
- Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card)
- Acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card
- Paying driver's license reinstatement fees
- Purchasing a driving record
- Vehicle registration renewal
- Ordering personalized license plates
- Checking status of vehicle plates and titles
- Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits
- Commercial vehicle registrations
From the ITD Press Release: The Idaho Transportation Department Division of Motor Vehicle is instituting a 90-day extension on some credentials. The public is also encouraged to use the DMV's online services rather than go to the county sheriffs' and assessors' offices for services.
The 90-day extensions applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration. If one of these credentials expire between March 1st and May 31st of 2020, you will have until June 30th 2020 (https://itd.idaho.gov/news/itd-issues-90-day-extension-on-expiring-credentials-encourages-use-of-online-services/)
- All Jail visitations have been halted at this time and will also be reevaluated on April 7. Those in custody will maintain contact with their legal counsel and will be provided with alternative means of communication in lieu of visitation.
- The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will be limiting public access to the main lobby and citizens are encouraged to contact our dispatch center by telephone at 208-937-2447 for access. In emergency situations access to the lobby with be allowed.
- Concealed weapons permits and fingerprinting will also be closed and reevaluated on April 7.
- Sex Offender registration can be done via telephone. Signature and prints will be completed by appointment only through the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
With the situation regarding Covid-19 changing so rapidly and affecting so many lives, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and all of the offices in Lewis County want the public to know that our priorities are still the protection of life and property and the preservation of community safety. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of this County with our patrol division, detention facility, and our dispatch center. Should anyone have questions regarding the scope of these closures, they are welcome to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (208) 937-2447 or via email at 2104@lewiscountyid.org.
