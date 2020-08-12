Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Lewis County. There are now more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in North Central Idaho.
The investigation into this new case is in the preliminary stages. The individual is in his or her 80s, was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case appears to be travel related.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the five-county region.
According to PH-INCD, many residents live, work and play across county lines. This underscores the importance of each us doing his or her part to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings when in public, physically distancing, washing your hands more frequently, avoiding large gatherings and staying home if you are sick.
The health district stated that, collectively, we can make a difference in the number of cases of disease in our communities if we commit to these simple strategies.
There is a new COVID-19 crisis counseling hotline offering support to struggling Idahoans. The COVID Help Now Line is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific Time, seven days a week and can be reached by calling or texting 986-867-1073 or calling toll-free 866-947-5186. Resources can also be found by visiting www.ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow.
For information about the novel coronavirus: www.idahopublichealth.com or https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ or call the Public Health Hotline at 1-866-736-6632.
