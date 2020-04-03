(April 3, noon) Along with Idaho Governor Brad Little and health officials, AARP Idaho will host their fourth statewide telephone town hall to provide updated information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus in Idaho. Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will moderate the call.
This is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.
“The coronavirus situation changes every single day and we are thankful to have Governor Little take the time to speak directly to Idahoans about the most up-to-date information and allow participants to voice their concerns and their questions,” said Wissel.
The hour-long conversation begins at noon MTN, Tuesday, April 7. Participants can join by:
· dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call
· registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/
· streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
