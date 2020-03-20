(2 p.m. March 20) The Free Press is checking in with Idaho County businesses. This is the most up-to-date information we have on file. As you know, the information below is subject to change. We will do our best to keep this article current. Contact these businesses directly for further inquiries.

Is your business not listed below? Give us at call at 208-983-1200 and we’d be glad to add your latest information.

Ace Home Center: Open. Hours are 8:30-5:30 p.m. daily and 10-4 p.m. Sunday. Order for curbside pick-up at acehardware.com or call 208-983-0933.

Advanced Welding: Open. 208-983-7608

Amy’s Full Belly Deli: Open. Hours are 7-2 p.m. Fridays, 8-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 8-1 p.m. Sundays. Drive-through window for pickup orders only. Menu is online, here, and orders can be called in. 208-983-1714

Anderson Aeromotive: Open. andersonaeromotive.net

A Quality Life Health Center: Closed for safety of friends and patients. 208-820-4148

Avista: Offices closed to general public. myavista.com

Columbia Grain: Open. 208-983-0540

Farm Bureau Insurance: Available by phone or e-mail. Temporarily restricting public access to our building. Make payment or file claim 24/7 at idahofarmbureauinsurance.com. Contact Mike, masker@idfbins.com, Mark, mvanderwall@idfbins.com, or call 208-983-2401.

Green Acres Nursery: Open. Delivery available. 208-983-0355

Grooming by Sara: Open by appointment only. 208-431-4078

Home Grown Quilts: Open. Hours are 9-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-3 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service and home delivery available. Shop online at homegrownquilts.net with free shipping on purchase of $50 or more. 208-983-0254

Hometown Auto & Ag: Open. 208-962-3504

Idaho County Title Co.: Open. 208-983-2662

Idaho Forest Group: Open. idfg.com

Inland Cellular: Open in Grangeville 9-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment 9-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Closed Saturday. Call Pam, 208-983-8837, or Matt, 208-451-4404.

Inland Title & Escrow: Open, but asking that e-mail or phone be used when possible. Contact troy@inlandtitle.com or call 208-983-0150.

Jungle Gym's: Open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery in Grangeville city limits. Hours are 11-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Order at 208-507-3700 or online at junglegymsfun.com.

LeAnne’s Flower Shop & Garden Center: Open. Hours are 9-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-4 p.m. Saturdays. 208-983-1520

Monastery of St. Gertrude: Closed. stgertrudes.org

Northwest Farm Credit: Available by e-mail or phone. Office closed to general public. Contact Jaime, jaime.oliver@northwestfcs.com, or call 208-962-2280.

Northwest Insurance: Available by phone or email. Office closed to general public. Hours are 9-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. weekdays. Contact Todd, todd@mtida.net, Mike, mfredrickson@northwestinsurance.net, or call 208-983-2100.

Partsway: Open. 208-983-2400

Pizza Factory: No dine-in. Curbside and to-go orders 12-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-7 p.m. Sundays. Delivery is available. 208-983-5555

Seasons Restaurant: Open. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Curbside pick-up available. 208-983-4203

Solberg Agency: Open. 208-983-0450

St. John Hardware: Open. 208-937-2422

State Farm Insurance: Grangeville office is open, and all offices are manned for phone and e-mail service. Contact Allen, allen.willis.b63f@statefarm.com. 208-983-2215

The Gym: Open. Hours are 8-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8-5:30 p.m. Fridays and 8-12 p.m. Saturdays. Classes are going. See theidahogym.com. 208-983-7504

The Kids Klub: Closed. Will reopen when school resumes.

Your Best Friends Quilt Shop: Open. Curbside delivery, online shopping, and private shopping available. See yourbestfriendsquiltshop.com. 208-983-0092

