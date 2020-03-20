(2 p.m. March 20) The Free Press is checking in with Idaho County businesses. This is the most up-to-date information we have on file. As you know, the information below is subject to change. We will do our best to keep this article current. Contact these businesses directly for further inquiries.
Ace Home Center: Open. Hours are 8:30-5:30 p.m. daily and 10-4 p.m. Sunday. Order for curbside pick-up at acehardware.com or call 208-983-0933.
Advanced Welding: Open. 208-983-7608
Amy’s Full Belly Deli: Open. Hours are 7-2 p.m. Fridays, 8-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 8-1 p.m. Sundays. Drive-through window for pickup orders only. Menu is online, here, and orders can be called in. 208-983-1714
Anderson Aeromotive: Open. andersonaeromotive.net
A Quality Life Health Center: Closed for safety of friends and patients. 208-820-4148
Avista: Offices closed to general public. myavista.com
Columbia Grain: Open. 208-983-0540
Farm Bureau Insurance: Available by phone or e-mail. Temporarily restricting public access to our building. Make payment or file claim 24/7 at idahofarmbureauinsurance.com. Contact Mike, masker@idfbins.com, Mark, mvanderwall@idfbins.com, or call 208-983-2401.
Green Acres Nursery: Open. Delivery available. 208-983-0355
Grooming by Sara: Open by appointment only. 208-431-4078
Home Grown Quilts: Open. Hours are 9-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-3 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service and home delivery available. Shop online at homegrownquilts.net with free shipping on purchase of $50 or more. 208-983-0254
Hometown Auto & Ag: Open. 208-962-3504
Idaho County Title Co.: Open. 208-983-2662
Idaho Forest Group: Open. idfg.com
Inland Cellular: Open in Grangeville 9-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment 9-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Closed Saturday. Call Pam, 208-983-8837, or Matt, 208-451-4404.
Inland Title & Escrow: Open, but asking that e-mail or phone be used when possible. Contact troy@inlandtitle.com or call 208-983-0150.
Jungle Gym's: Open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery in Grangeville city limits. Hours are 11-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Order at 208-507-3700 or online at junglegymsfun.com.
LeAnne’s Flower Shop & Garden Center: Open. Hours are 9-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-4 p.m. Saturdays. 208-983-1520
Monastery of St. Gertrude: Closed. stgertrudes.org
Northwest Farm Credit: Available by e-mail or phone. Office closed to general public. Contact Jaime, jaime.oliver@northwestfcs.com, or call 208-962-2280.
Northwest Insurance: Available by phone or email. Office closed to general public. Hours are 9-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. weekdays. Contact Todd, todd@mtida.net, Mike, mfredrickson@northwestinsurance.net, or call 208-983-2100.
Partsway: Open. 208-983-2400
Pizza Factory: No dine-in. Curbside and to-go orders 12-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-7 p.m. Sundays. Delivery is available. 208-983-5555
Seasons Restaurant: Open. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Curbside pick-up available. 208-983-4203
Solberg Agency: Open. 208-983-0450
St. John Hardware: Open. 208-937-2422
State Farm Insurance: Grangeville office is open, and all offices are manned for phone and e-mail service. Contact Allen, allen.willis.b63f@statefarm.com. 208-983-2215
The Gym: Open. Hours are 8-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8-5:30 p.m. Fridays and 8-12 p.m. Saturdays. Classes are going. See theidahogym.com. 208-983-7504
The Kids Klub: Closed. Will reopen when school resumes.
Your Best Friends Quilt Shop: Open. Curbside delivery, online shopping, and private shopping available. See yourbestfriendsquiltshop.com. 208-983-0092
