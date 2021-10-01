Magellan Health, Inc. announced on Sept. 30 that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all first responders and healthcare workers in Idaho who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis line is also available to the Idaho National Guard citizen soldiers and airman in response to Governor Brad Little’s activation of the Guard to assist hospitals with the surge of patients.
The toll-free number for critical workers for mental health support is 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711).
“The mental health and emotional wellbeing of first responders and healthcare workers in Idaho during this critical time are of much concern to us at Magellan,” said Jim Murray, president and chief operating officer, Magellan Health. “Our experienced clinicians are trained and ready to listen and help critical care workers throughout Idaho who need mental health support as they have tirelessly shown their commitment and dedication in serving their communities during these difficult times.”
Magellan will provide free, confidential mental health services and information to other available resources, such as community-based support, to assist those responding directly to the pandemic. These resources are offered free-of-charge to assist critical workers as they try to cope with feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to the situations they may be experiencing during the pandemic.
For information about how Magellan Health is offering support and responding during the COVID-19 pandemic for the public and its members, visit MagellanHealthcare.com/COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.