The list continues to grow for Idaho County businesses, organizations and educational facilities that are closing their doors for regular service due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. The fluid news and information has also caused many changes in everyday activities.
As of press time, Mountain View School District 244 was running its regular bus schedule in the morning (7:30 to 8 a.m.) in Grangeville and Kooskia to deliver meals and homework packets. Stops in Grangeville are also at the Court Street and Scott/Madison streets stops, as well as at the Family Dollar parking lot. In Kooskia, parents can also drive through the front of Clearwater Valley Elementary School to have their meals and schoolwork handed to them.
“Some stops may be dangerous for children to cross, so parents are encouraged to help get those meals. Remember that we are providing meals for ages 1-18, regardless of school enrollment status,” the district’s automated call said Monday morning. “We will do our best to have enough meals for all with the best estimates we have. Again, please be patient with us in this unprecedented time in our history. We are all in this together and working hard to help our entire community!”
Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education recommended a “soft closure” of all K-12 school districts in the state through at least through April 20. Districts will still be expected to offer instruction and services during the prolonged closure.
The City of Grangeville, with Idaho Department of Transportation approval, authorized two curbside delivery locations on Main Street in front of Seasons Restaurant and Pizza Factory for curbside/to-go orders. Pizza Factory’s dining room is closed to the public. In addition, Amy’s Full Belly Deli, Palenque Mexican Restaurant and Crema Café are all accepting phone orders for curbside pickup. The Habit in Cottonwood and River Rock Café in Riggins are also taking phone orders for pickup. Seven Devils in Riggins is currently closed.
Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville is temporarily closed, and Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union has closed its lobby to the public. Riggins’ Salmon Rapids Lodge and River View Motel are also closed until further notice.
Ace Home Center in Grangeville advises people to “stay home if possible,” or call 208-983-0933 or log onto acehardware.com for orders and curbside pickup.
Cash and Carry Market owners, Jim and Mary Schmidt, in Grangeville put out a statement saying, “We are experiencing what we expect to be temporary shortages; we express many thanks to everyone for exercising good judgment and restraint in shopping for hard-to-find items.”
Sewers and quilters in the area are being summoned by Jody Hoogland at Home Grown Quilts.
“In discussion with Syringa Hospital, they advised they only have three weeks of masks on hand. They would absolutely accept our fabric masks, as many as we can make, and share with other local medical facilities including St. Mary’s Hospital,” Hoogland put out on Facebook. “If you need supplies, Home Grown Quilts has them, including a free pattern and directions.”
The drop-off point for completed masks will be a cooler outside of the Webb Building located on the 600 block of West North 2nd Street (Syringa's business office). Hoogland will also drop items off. For questions, call her at 208-983-0254 or 208-983-5585.
