KAMIAH - The Nimiipuu Health (NMPH) Kamiah Clinic (313 3rd St.) will be conducting tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 4, beginning at 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. subject to change based on the availability of testing kits. Testing will be available for any enrolled NMPH patients or any employee of a Nez Perce Tribe entity. This is following the rise in positive COVID-19 cases and a probable exposure at the It’se Ye-Ye Casino on June 30th.
The testing will occur for asymptomatic1 and symptomtic2 individuals, through the NMPH drive-thru. Patients will remain in their vehicles and medical staff will perform the swabbing. Nimiipuu Health will be utilizing nasopharyngeal swabs; the swabs will be sent to an external lab to be tested. The turnaround time for results of the swab is 3-5 days.
If an individual is symptomatic2, they will be tested with the Abbott ID NOW analyzer, which will allow for results in approximately 15 minutes. Symptomatic2 patients need to be evaluated for their care needs and this is why symptomatic2 patients will be given a result with the rapid testing method. The Abbott ID NOW analyzer has a limited testing capacity and everyone cannot be tested with this machine. Our goal is to test as many community members as possible, and using an outside lab helps us to meet this goal.
Patients on site for COVID-19 testing will not be permitted in the building, unless directed to do so by staff. Public restrooms will not be available for those being tested. Staff will be fully equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure your safety as well as theirs.
If you were directly exposed3 to a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual without a mask, but remain asymptomatic1, it is advised to self-quarantine5 for 10 days. If during those 10 days you begin to have symptoms, you should call NMPH for further instruction.
If you test positive for COVID-19 you will be instructed to self-isolate4 for 10 days, with at least a 72-hour period of being symptom free, starting on the day you were tested. If you test positive for COVID-19 and were already in self-quarantine5, you should restart the 10 days for self-isolation4.
If needed, NMPH will consider an additional mass testing day, pending the results. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this trying times. For any questions, please call NMPH at (208)935-0733.
Definitions:
1Asymptomatic- An individual not showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
2Symptomatic- An individual showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
3Direct Exposure- Being within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes, without a mask, of a confirmed positive individual.
4Self-Isolation- Used to separate people infected with the virus – positive COVID-19 test - (those who are sick with symptoms and those who are symptom free) from people who are not infected. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area.
5Self-Quarantine- Used to keep someone who has been exposed to COVID-19 positive individual away from others to reduce potential spread of the virus. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department.
