(June 12, 11:15 a.m.) The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is announcing that, effective immediately, more campgrounds are open for public use following previous closures due to COVID-19.
Still closed, under an amended order that combined forests supervisor Cheryl Probert signed yesterday, are the following:
-Jerry Johnson Campground
-Wendover Campground
-Whitehouse Campground
-Wilderness Gateway Campground
-O'Hara Bar Campground
Now longer closed due to COVID-19 are:
-Little Boulder Campground
-Washington Creek Campground
-Apgar Campground
-Glade Creek Campground
-Powell Campground
-Glover Creek Campground
-Johnson Bar Campground
-Rackliff Campground
-Selway Falls Campground
-Slims Campground
-Fish Creek Campground
-Leggett Creek Campground
The majority of recreation sites previously closed due to the pandemic are now available for use by the public. Those that remain closed are closed due to continuing hazard tree removal and/or staffing limitations that prevent opening all campgrounds at the same time. Information about what sites remain closed, and what to expect at sites that are now open, is available online at https://bit.ly/NPC-C19.
Campers at developed sites should bring their own potable water, as water may not be turned on yet at many campgrounds. Infrastructure such as restrooms, picnic tables, etc. may not be cleaned between visitors; campers should come prepared with their own cleaning supplies. As with any visit to the forest, recreationalists should “Leave No Trace” and “Pack it In, Pack it Out.”
Note that campgrounds no longer closed by Forest Supervisor's Order may still be inaccessible due to snow or other conditions. As always, be prepared and inquire about weather and other local conditions before planning a visit to your favorite campground.
For the most up to date information on campground openings and other conditions on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the public should continue to access the following sources of information:
• Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater
• Contact your local ranger station: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices
• Official Facebook account: www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs
• Official Twitter account: www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs
• Official Mobile App: Search “Nez Perce-Clearwater” in your favorite app store. App is free to use and download.
