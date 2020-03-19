For more information and resources about the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the CDC COVID-19 website or visit the State of Idaho COVID-19 website. If you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness and have reason to believe you may have been exposed to the virus, contact your primary care physician or call 2-1-1.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.