Beginning Thursday, March 26, Mountain View School District 244 meal service will continue throughout the extent of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Executive Statewide Stay-home Order. The provision of meals to children is considered an “essential service” and therefore is permitted to continue.
When picking up meals, students and families are urged to maintain social distancing to protect themselves and the community from further spreading of the COVID-19 virus.
Meals are free to any child ages 1 through 18 during the time of the mandated school closure. All children are welcome to pick up a grab and go meal which includes a lunch and breakfast for the following morning. Registration is not required and no names are written down. A child does not need to attend school at the distribution location to get meals.
Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - noon at the Family Dollar Parking Lot in Grangeville, Grangeville Elementary School and Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia.
Children may also pick up a grab and go meal at their bus stop. Bus stop deliveries will begin at 10 a.m. for the first regular stop on each route and progressing at pre-established increments. Times may vary slightly due to the time it takes to distribute meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.