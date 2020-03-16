All activities at MVSD have been postponed. The MVSD teams will still continue practices, but will not be traveling or hosting any events until further notice.
MSVD: School will continue, but traveling and events postponed
Most Popular
Articles
- March 14 Update: Four confirmed cases of covid-19 in Idaho
- Sheriff position sole contested county race for May 19 primary
- Transgender athletes bill passes senate committee; will be amended by full senate Monday
- LCSC to implement distance learning options on March 30
- Idaho Supreme Court issues emergency order addressing court functions statewide
- 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in Idaho
- Eye on Boise: McGeachin takes more 'latitude' than previous lieutenant governors
- IFG team makes quick work of drive-in screen demolition; plans for spring rebuild
- COVID-19 information
- County voters choose Trump for GOP pick, Biden for Democrats in March 10 presidential primary
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Stores empty, schools closing, business slowing: What does the coronavirus mean to Idahoans?
- Services reduced; meetings, programs canceled at eight libraries in Prairie River district
- SHIBA plans webinars on Medicare issues amidst concerns of coronavirus
- ITD issues 90-day extension on expiring credentials, encourages use of online services
- YWCA closes offices
- LCSC Native American Awareness week cancelled as precaution to coronavirus
- Public health issues updated guidance for mass gatherings, public events
- Governor, Legislature advance additional $1.3 million to ensure continuity of essential government services amid coronavirus concerns
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.