GRANGEVILLE -- Mountain View School District 244 superintendent Woody Woodford made the decision Tuesday, March 17, to close school until further notice.
This came on the heels of a meeting with the Grangeville Mayor Wes Lester, Sts. Peter and Paul Principal Rhett Mahoney, and Dr. Matthew Told, as well as a briefing with the school board.
The following was sent to patrons March 17:
Greetings Everyone,
Thank you again for your patience and understanding. Like you, I am following the issues associated with the Coronavirus very closely. If we work together, we will successfully move past dealing with this virus.
Effective Wednesday, March 18th and until further notice, school for students in the Mountain View School District is postponed. The decision is made as a precautionary measure based on increased student absenteeism and the advice of our area medical professionals.
Our schools will stay open for staff on Wednesday, March 18th through Friday, March 20th to plan for providing distance education to students. The district admin team is meeting at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 19th to continue planning for distance education delivery and planning for when we return to normal operations. We are also attempting to keep ALL staff working across the district as we move forward.
To date, we continue our cleaning vigilance with regard to commonly used surface. We are also directing transportation employees to do the same. We have been in contact with our local health providers and are actively listening to their recommendations.
I am once again asking that you think of ways we might be able to deliver alternative forms of instruction to our students, such as on-line education and packets of instructional materials. If you have ideas, please share with your building principals.
Working together we will find the best path forward as we work to conquer this challenge.
Thank you again for your patience and understanding.
Acting superintendent Woody Woodford
