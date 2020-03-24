GRANGEVILLE – Mountain View School District 244 recently made a very timely donation to the Camas Prairie Food Bank in Grangeville.
“We had eight cases of toilet paper we donated,” explained maintenance manager Ty Reuter.
The school had gone to roll-free toilet paper (without the cardboard center) so they had toilet paper they felt could best be used by those in need in the local community.
The food bank is located behind Les Schwab Tire Center and Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation and is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for distribution. Call 208-507-2365.
