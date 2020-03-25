Effective immediately (March 24):
The Mountain View School District is going to a Level 2 Hard Closure. Until further notice, all schools are closed to all staff, food service personnel, students, and the public. The buses can no longer run to provide services to students.
As things change we will update you as fast as we can. Continue to watch district and school websites and Facebook pages and rely on those sources for current and correct information.
