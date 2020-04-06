(April 6, 4:30 p.m.) SPOKANE, Wash. - Innovia Foundation announced today the Response and Recovery Funds for Eastern Washington and North Idaho have reached $1.4 million, thanks to several new funders that have joined the coalition of philanthropic, government and business partners.
Better Health Together (BHT) is participating in the collaboration with a $100,000 contribution to the Eastern Washington Response and Recovery Fund. "We are pleased that the BHT Board agreed to make the first allocation from our Community Resiliency Fund to support the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund for Eastern Washington,” said Alison Poulsen, Executive Director of BHT. “While we could have never conceived of using the funds in this way, we can't think of a more timely and appropriate allocation."
Additional funding partners of the Eastern Washington Response and Recovery Fund include Delta Dental of Washington, Itron, Perigee Fund, Umpqua Bank, Health Sciences & Services Authority of Spokane County and numerous individual donors.
Additional partners joining the North Idaho Response and Recovery Fund include Umpqua Bank and many individual donors.
The COVID-19 Response Funds are hosted at Innovia Foundation in partnership with Empire Health Foundation and Spokane County United Way in Eastern Washington, and Idaho Community Foundation, Equinox Foundation and Avista Foundation in North Idaho.
The first distributions from the Response and Recovery Funds are expected by April 10 and will continue on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis. Grants will be administered in partnership with a regional community advisory group consisting of residents and leaders from health, economic and human services sectors.
The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Funds will provide funding to organizations that have deep roots in community and strong experience serving the elderly, homeless, residents without health insurance and/or access to sick days, communities of color, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare, hospitality and gig economy workers, and low-wage employees, among others.
The advisory councils are seeking input from the public to help better understand the needs in their communities. Individuals interested in filling out a 5-question survey that will help local advisory councils direct financial and other resources in the first round of funding should visit www.covidresponse.questionpro.com/ to respond.
Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds via www.innovia.org/covid19.
COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funding partners: Innovia Foundation, Empire Health Foundation, Spokane County United Way, Avista Foundation, BECU, Better Health Together, Burlington Northern, Community Building Foundation, Delta Dental of Washington, Equinox Foundation, Health Sciences & Services Authority of Spokane County, Itron, MultiCare Health System, Perigee Fund, Premera Blue Cross, Providence Health Care, Umpqua Bank, Wells Fargo, Women Helping Women Fund, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
