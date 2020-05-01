Governor Brad Little announced today a new Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant to provide childcare business owners with the financial resources to reopen and continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we begin the staged reopening of Idaho and our residents return to their places of work, I want to make sure they have consistent care for their children,” Governor Little said. “These grants not only help working parents in Idaho, they also help the owners of these small businesses.”
Applications for the emergency grants will be accepted May 1 through June 30. Interested childcare business owners can apply by downloading and completing the Idaho Child Care Emergency Fund application available at https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Children/ChildCareAssistance/tabid/292/Default.aspx.
The Emergency Grant is available to licensed and/or ICCP certified childcare providers who administer full time childcare, and who will be open and operating during the months for which funding is requested. Eligible expenses include staffing costs or hazard pay; cleaning and janitorial expenses; consumable supplies and materials; and general business operations such as rent or utilities.
Protocols for the May 1 opening of childcare/daycare facilities are now available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/stage1-protocols-childcare.pdf.
Funding for the Idaho Child Care Emergency Fund is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.