BOISE -- No nursing or retirement home visits, discretionary travel and social gatherings of more than 10 people until the end of March, says Governor Brad Little.
After nine confirmed cases were released in seven days, Idaho’s Governor took the next step in protecting state citizens. In Little’s fourth coronavirus-related press conference Wednesday morning, March 18, he informed Idahoans of the latest White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines the state is adopting to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“These are recommendations to keep you and your neighbors healthy,” Governor Little said. “If you are in the category of our vulnerable population – the elderly or health-compromised – stay home and away from other people for the next few weeks. Idahoans need to be there for each other and reach out to neighbors and family members who need support.”
While public health officials say there is no community spread in Idaho, Little says these suggestions are part of a plan to delay the inevitability.
“The situation with the coronavirus is changing hourly,” said Little. “This is a very challenging and uncertain time, but I want to assure Idahoans we are working around the clock to expand access to testing, and ensure we can handle the many, many aspects of our lives that are impacted by this situation.”
CDC guidelines push for avoiding in-person contact with vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with underlying health issues unless to deliver critical assistance. Instead, Little proposes utilizing digital services like phone, text and Facetime to keep a safe distance but stay connected to loved ones.
Other recommendations such as refraining from discretionary travel, gatherings of 10 or more people, and practicing good hygiene are also crucial to flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases in Idaho.
Last week Idaho’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn estimated the mortality rate of those infected with the coronavirus was 1.4%. Today she said most publications are currently hovering around the 1% range, but new studies are released daily.
“We are very aware that we need to be able to project out how many people might become ill, hospitalized, and potentially need critical care in the coming weeks and months,” said Hahn. “We are going to be reaching out to our universities to help with some of that modeling, so we have as clear a picture as possible.”
At the moment two of Idaho’s nine confirmed cases have been hospitalized, but are reportedly recovering well.
St. Luke's Hospital announced new drive-up coronavirus testing and screening tents starting March 17 in locations around Idaho. These tents will carry necessary supplies for possible patients to undergo screening, registration and testing while remaining in the comfort of their vehicle. This is an effort to limit an overflow of patients in clinics and emergency facilities. Little commended St. Luke’s but reminded the public that Idaho’s testing capacity is still limited.
“We need to expand that model all over the state, but I want to caution that everybody who wants to get tested can’t get testing,” said Little. “First go through the list of [symptoms], if you think you check that list get a hold of a health care provider. They’ll do a rapid flu test and if they diagnose you with the normal flu that is a different issue...We’re trying to preserve testing capacity so that the people who really need it can get tested.”
The press release says Idahoans should work from home if possible, unless they work in important infrastructure industries like healthcare, medicine, and food supply. To aid small businesses and the state economy, officials are pushing the public to use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery food options.
Little advocates following the CDC guidelines which say schools should close if they are in an area affected by community spread, however the decision is ultimately up to local officials.
“I am not mandating categorical closures of schools and other establishments at this time. Local leaders and operators of those facilities will make their own judgment calls about whether to do that,” Governor Little added. “Idaho is a very diverse and expansive state. A solution for one area might not be the solution for another part of the state.”
School closures throughout Idaho are causing parents to both care for their children and go to work, especially those in the medical industry. Little says his team is trying to increase the flexibility in childcare facility licensing and are looking to state and federal partners to understand available options for funding. The governor recommends cities and facilities reach out to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to help unique circumstances.
Guidelines are urging citizens to stay home if they feel sick, do not go into work and call their medical provider. Parents should keep sick children home from school or social gatherings and seek out their health professional. If a member of a household is tested positive for the coronavirus the group should stay at home, self-isolate, and get medical attention. Elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions are also recommended to stay home and refrain from physical contact with others. Care takers should also be cognizant of their risk profiles.
“I know this situation is very hard on a lot of Idahoans, I urge us all to think about each other right now. If your neighbor is a part of the vulnerable population ask them how you can help,” said Little. “If you know a health care or public safety worker who needs childcare or help taking care of things at home, reach out to them.”
Little says if the coronavirus situation in Idaho worsens he does expect to deliver orders rather than recommendations that restrict social interaction and community activity. For more information go to https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
