(March 27, 1:35 p.m.) Effective March 28, all developed campgrounds and certain other recreation sites on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff. A full list of restricted areas is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under the “Public Notices” heading.
Those with current reservations for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests rental facilities or reservable sites will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings of some, part, or all of our reservable facilities to ensure safe social distancing, reservation holders will receive a full refund for their reservation.
This action has been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local ranger district office with additional questions.
Although these specific sites have been closed for public health and safety, national forest system lands on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have not. Review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees, and our volunteers.
Visitors need also be aware of and abide by all restrictions in place by the Stay at Home order issued by Idaho Governor Brad Little on March 25.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19,” according to an agency release.
