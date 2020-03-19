(MARCH 19, 1:30 p.m.) LAPWAI – Nez Perce National Historical Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of March 17, Spalding Visitor Center and park maintained facilities, are closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park trails and grounds will remain open.
We invite you to visit our multimedia page and enjoy several photo albums of park sites and activities as well as links to our Social Media and webcam pages, https://www.nps.gov/nepe/learn/photosmultimedia/index.htm
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Check https://www.nps.gov/nepe/planyourvisit/conditions.htm for specific details about park operations.
