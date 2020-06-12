(June 12, 3:15 p.m.) LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribe (Tribe) 2020 Spring General Council (GC) is scheduled to take place on June 18, 19, and 20 at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. The event was originally scheduled to occur the first full weekend of May, but was rescheduled because of restrictions on large gatherings implemented by the Tribe in response to the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The rescheduled date aligns with actions taken by the Tribe to safely lift COVID-19 related restrictions as well as Stage 4 in the Guidelines for Opening up Idaho. These protocols state that gatherings of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed, can occur.
Knowing the pandemic is not over, the GC Committee wants to ensure everyone’s health and safety during the GC meetings. The GC leadership met with the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Command and Nimiipuu Health for recommendations on how to best conduct the GC meetings in a safe manner. Those recommended protocols will be enacted during the gathering.
The following protocols will be in place during the 2020 Spring GC:
• Face masks are required to enter General Council
• Encouraged social/physical distancing, markers will be placed to help facilitate
• Households can sit together, but must be 6 feet away from other households
• Discouragement of hugging or shaking hands
• All food items will be prepackaged
• Bottled beverages will be available
• Coffee and fountain soda will be served by attendants, only
• Prepackaged creamer, sugar, and sweetener will be provided
• Hand sanitizer and Kleenex will be available
• Stands/tables will be sanitized before and after the meeting
• Microphone will be sanitized after each use
• All handouts will be placed in bags for pick up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.