LAPWAI -- Beginning April 1, the Nez Perce Tribe (Tribe) will change its COVID-19 response to correspond with Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds guidelines. As of March 26, Nimiipuu Health (NMPH) had a 14-day average of less than one positive COVID-19 case per day and a positivity rate of 4.17 percent.
Given the steady decline in positive cases, the Tribe has determined it is appropriate to begin following the protocols of Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds guidelines. Stage 4 protocols permit gatherings of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing can occur, and non-essential travel can continue. Safety recommendations still require appropriate physical distancing, face coverings, washing hands, staying home if unwell and sanitizing hard surfaces.
“With the lack of need for crisis standard of care and our persistent downward trend in our communities over the past 6 weeks, we can begin to return to normalcy with caution. We will continue to diligently observe the trends of this pandemic closely as we move forward to Stage 4,” stated NMPH Medical Director, Dr. Kim Hartwig. “Additionally, there is an all-time low regional prevalence of COVID-19 sitting at a rate of 1.8 percent as of March 21.”
NMPH continues to distribute the COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine. As of March 26, NMPH had administered 2,617 doses of the vaccine, 1,348 of those being prime doses. Ten doses of the Janssen Vaccine have also been administered.
NMPH has opened vaccine administration to all, beneficiary or non-beneficiary. Proof of insurance required.
