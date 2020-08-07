(Aug. 7, 4:15 p.m.) LAPWAI -- Nimiipuu Health (NMPH) has seen a surge in positive COVID-19 cases today, Aug. 7. As of 3:00 p.m., 13 COVID-19 tests were positive, with additional tests pending. All positive tests were travel related.
Testing capacity continues to be limited at NMPH, allowing for a maximum of 20 tests to be completed daily. Testing will continue to be available for symptomatic patients, and priority will be given to those with a known exposure to a positive COVID-19 individual. Please be aware that if it has been less than five days from your exposure to a known positive COVID-19 case, it may be too early to test you as your body needs time to mount an immune response to the virus. Please wait at least five days from your exposure to be tested, so the most accurate result can be obtained.
As a reminder, if you do not feel well you should stay home. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, change of taste/smell, muscle aches/pains, fatigue, headache, sore throat, runny nose), please call your medical provider for further direction.
The Nez Perce Tribe Emergency Operations Center would like to remind community members to remain vigilant with safety precautions. Keep at least a six-foot distance from anyone outside your immediate household, wear a face covering when you are out in public, sanitize/wash hands frequently, avoid shaking hands or hugging, and wipe down any high touch surfaces as often as possible.
If you need to contact NMPH, call Lapwai- (208)843-2271 Kamiah - (208)935-0733. If you have an emergency, call 911.
To date, NMPH has run 750 COVID-19 tests. There are currently 17 cases being monitored.
