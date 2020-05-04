Two patients at Nimiipuu Health, the tribal clinic on the Nez Perce Reservation, tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on May 1. To date, Nimiipuu Health has tested 12 individuals. These are the first two confirmed positive cases.
The individuals are Nez Perce tribal members and of the same family. Both were sent home to self-isolate. One of the individuals is an employee of the Nez Perce Tribe, who has been working from home since March 17, 2020 pursuant to a tribal wide Stay-At-Home order.
A contact tracing process for the positive cases is being conducted by the North Idaho Health District. The health district will be notifying those persons who may have come in contact with the individuals. Nimiipuu Health is also assisting with preliminary contact tracing and has started testing other individuals of the same household for COVID-19. Nimiipuu Health will be working this Saturday to provide additional testing for those who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.
If you have been in contact, or believe you may have been in contact, with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 call Nimiipuu Health (208) 843-2271. It is important for individuals to provide self-disclosure to ensure the safety of themselves and others.
The Nez Perce Tribe will continue to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Nez Perce Reservation and strongly encourages everybody to follow the recommended guidelines for social distancing and efficient hygiene recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Individuals are encouraged to refrain from socializing with anyone outside their immediate household. Use of masks, when required to be out in public, are also encouraged.
The Nez Perce Tribe Stay-At-Home order is still in effect on the Nez Perce Reservation and we would like to encourage the community to stay vigilant and continue to stay home during this time.
