(10:30 a.m.. Aug. 14) Nimiipuu Health is continuing to see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, NMPH said in a press release earlier this morning. Since Aug. 12, an additional nine tests returned positive. Two of those tests were from Kamiah residents. To date, a total of 838 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 54 returning positive.
Testing will continue at NMPH. The testing policy criteria is still symptom based which means an individual requesting testing must have been exposed to a known positive individual and have symptoms of COVID-19. The CDC recommends this testing method because of the length of time it takes for COVID-19 proteins to become detectable. In addition, the clinic has a limited daily capacity on being able to run swabs through the testing machine.
If you have been exposed to a known COVID-19 positive individual, but are not showing any symptoms you should stay home and quarantine for 14 days. If at any time during quarantine you begin to develop symptoms, call your medical provider.
At this point nine departments at NMPH have been directly impacted, eight of those departments had to be shut down due to insufficient staffing. This has required 26 NMPH staff to be in isolation or quarantine. Given the limited staffing and to minimize unprecedented foot traffic, NMPH has reverted back to emergency, by appointment only, services until further notice.
It is critical that everyone remain vigilant in following safety protocols at this time.
• Stay home if you do not feel well
• Avoid large gatherings with others outside your immediate household
• Maintain a distance of at least six feet from anyone outside your household
• Avoid hugging or shaking hands
• Wear a face covering when out in public or in a communal setting
• Wash your hands and sanitize regularly
• Cover your coughs and sneezes
• Wipe down high-touch surfaces frequently
• Avoid touching your face
• Take extra precaution if traveling
Symptoms of COVID-19
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Contact Information
• Emergency- 911
• NMPH Lapwai- (208)843-2271
• NMPH Kamiah- (208)935-0733
