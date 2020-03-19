(March 19 1:30 p.m.) There were no known cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Idaho's Public Health District II as of 1:30 p.m. March 19, director Carol Moehrle told the Free Press that afternoon. All four hospitals in the five-county area have submitted tests, she said, but one of the unknowns is whether and how much (if any) local testing is being sent through private labs in Washington.
For tests that had been previously submitted, Moehrle said it was taking 3-5 days to get results back, which had left a gap between what local people might know enough to talk about amongst ourselves during the interim and what the government agencies tasked with addressing this disease would be able to say with certainty after a test result confirms coronavirus has come to our area.
If and when a test in the five-county area comes back positive, it would trigger a contact tracing investigation by public health into how that hypothetical person came to have the disease — and to whom that hypothetical person might have spread it in the interim. The details of that investigation would be kept strictly confidential, as is required by patient privacy law, but a positive test would also cause the local district public health officials to hold a press conference, ideally, Moehrle told the Free Press, in whichever one of the five counties the hypothetical case had been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.