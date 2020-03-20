(March 20, 4:15 p.m.) Information from St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics:
We know everyone is concerned about what is happening here in our facilities and communities regarding the COVID-19 virus. As of today, we still have no confirmed cases in any of our locations/facilities. We are diligently screening all patients and performing testing when indicated.
Our Incident Command Team continues to monitor this situation closely and is in communication with our staff and other area health care organizations at all times. We will continue to keep you updated as frequently as we can.
We realize that, at this time, not all gatherings have been cancelled. We want to take a moment to ask you to exercise extreme caution when making the decision to attend any event where there is the danger of either spreading or contracting this virus. The reality is that this is a rapidly changing situation and, while we currently have no confirmed cases, that does not mean that COVID-19 is not here. If you are over the age of 60, or have other underlying health issues that leave you vulnerable, we ask that you continue to self-isolate and remain at home. Likewise, if you are experiencing any symptoms of a cold or flu or other respiratory issues, please do the same. We cannot stress strongly enough that the actions each one of us take right now can make all the difference in what happens in the coming weeks, or even months.
One place you do not have to avoid is our beautiful great outdoors! With the improving weather, we encourage everyone to get outside and take advantage of it...just not in groups! It will not only improve your health, it will help keep us all much happier and sane through this stressful time! Whatever you choose to do, please stay safe and healthy and remember that we are here if and when you need us!
