(June 8, 2020) KAMIAH – Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials will not be hosting any events this year for Idaho's Free Fishing Day in compliance with the State of Idaho Stay Healthy Order and U.S. Department of Agriculture policies.
Free Fishing Day events will not be held at Wilkins Pond, Karolyn’s Pond or Fenn Pond on June 13 this year. However, Free Fishing Day is still being observed across the state, and fishing is a great way to recreate in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. To plan your next visit to the National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater or call your local ranger station.
Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition that usually includes Idaho Department of Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various fishing spots and loaning rods, reels and tackle and helping people learn to fish. While that’s not an option this year because of COVID-19, it's still a great opportunity for novice anglers to experience some of the wonderful fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer. No fishing license is required. All other fishing rules and regulations including creel limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions remain in effect.
For more information about Free Fishing Day, please visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/free-fishing-day or contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.