Nonresidents who purchase a 2020 hunting license may still apply for controlled hunts that will occur this fall.
At their April 4 meeting, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopted a rule that temporarily suspends the sale of several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses, tags, and permits. The action is effective immediately and lasts until the rule is repealed consistent with relevant state of Idaho public health orders.
The Commission found this rulemaking supportive of the protection of public health consistent with the March 25 Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Order to Self-Isolate for the State of Idaho in response to COVID-19.
Fishing and hunting licenses, tags, and permits purchased by nonresidents prior to the April 4 Commission action are still valid for existing hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons, which remain in effect.
Nonresident hunting licenses along with currently available nonresident deer and elk tags are not included in the suspension. Nonresidents who purchase a 2020 hunting license may still apply for controlled hunts that will occur this fall.
The Commission action does not affect Idaho residents and there are no new limitations on resident purchase of licenses, tags, and permits or any changes to existing seasons.
Nonresidents and resident hunters, anglers, and trappers are reminded about state of Idaho guidance for outdoor recreation: follow social distancing directives of at least 6 feet, day trips are encouraged, check before heading out because many recreation sites are closed, and bring your own supplies. Outfitting and guiding are permissible with adherence to outdoor recreation guidelines.
The following is the list of nonresident items suspended from sale
Nonresident annual and three-year combination, fishing, and trapping licenses.
Nonresident Hunting Passports.
Nonresident junior annual and three-year fishing licenses.
Nonresident annual and 3-day small game hunting licenses.
Nonresident daily (including consecutive day) fishing licenses.
Nonresident 3-day fishing licenses with salmon/steelhead permits.
Nonresident nongame hunting licenses.
Nonresident game tags for black bear, turkey, mountain lion, and gray wolf, including nonresident junior mentored and nonresident disabled American veteran tags for these species.
Nonresident permits for black bear baiting, hound hunter, salmon, and steelhead.
Nonresident falconry meet permits.
Nonresident sport dog and falconry training permits.
Nonresident fishing tournament permits (suspension of sales of resident and nonresident tournament permits was implemented by Order 20-30).
Nonresident dog field trial permits.
