(March 20, 2:30 p.m.) SPOKANE, Wash -- A coalition of philanthropic, government, and business partners has joined together to create a COVID-19 Response Fund that will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontlines of the region’s coronavirus outbreak in North Idaho. The fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials, medical providers, businesses and governments to expand regional capacity addressing the outbreak as effectively as possible.
In the coming weeks, funds will be rapidly deployed to community-based organizations working in communities that are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak.
Hosted by Innovia Foundation, the COVID-19 North Idaho Community Response Fund will provide funding to organizations that have deep roots in community and strong experience serving the elderly, homeless, residents without health insurance and/or access to sick days, communities of color, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare, hospitality and gig economy workers, and low-wage employees, among others.
Grants will be administered in partnership with a Regional Pandemic Community Advisory Group consisting of funding partners and community representatives. The advisory group will proactively identify potential grant recipients, solicit guidance on potential recipients from community advisors, and recommend final awards. In order to move resources quickly and not further burden organizations on the frontlines of the pandemic, we are not hosting a formal application process at this time. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases. The advisory group expects to make an initial round of grants within the next few weeks.
Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the COVID-19 Community Response Fund via www.innovia.org/covid19.
“The coming days and weeks will reveal new and unforeseen challenges for our communities,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn. “This collective action by local funders will provide an immediate, local response to support those who are most vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Innovia Foundation is working alongside other Idaho funders, including Idaho Community Foundation, to ensure alignment of grantmaking efforts.
The Fund is anchored by the following initial donations: $50,000 from Innovia Foundation, $30,000 from Equinox Foundation, and $50,000 from Avista Foundation (allocated between the Eastern Washington and North Idaho Funds). Additional funders include BNSF and Bank of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.