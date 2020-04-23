(April 23, 5:00 p.m.) BOISE — The Idaho Education Association supports and commends Gov. Brad Little for making the health and safety of Idaho students, educators, and citizens his top priority during the COVID-19 public health crisis. The current stay-at-home order, while inconvenient in many ways, is the right strategy for limiting the spread of the virus and keeping fatalities to a minimum. Likewise, the measured strategy for bringing the state out of the order gradually, with benchmarks to protect safety, is the right approach.
We all want a return to our normal daily lives, with schools and businesses open and the ability for Idahoans to congregate and socialize. For the time being at least, we must put practicality and science ahead of our desires and impatience. Lives depend on it.
We appreciate that Gov. Little has stayed the course and tried to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Idaho, despite grandstanding from radical fringe voices. He, and we as a state, are on the right path in protecting the health of our citizens in the face of an unprecedented challenge.
Matt Aber-Towns
Executive Director, Idaho Education Association
On behalf of the IEA Board of Directors
