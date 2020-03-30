(March 30, 9:40 a.m.) To protect the health and safety of Forest staff, partners, and volunteers, all restrooms facilities on the Payette National Forest are no longer being stocked or maintained. The forest strongly recommends visitors not use Forest restrooms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Payette National Forest campgrounds and overnight facilities (which are not opened for the season) will be delayed in opening, in accordance with Idaho’s ‘stay-at-home’ order. The sites are closed through the dates listed below, and unavailable to reserve via Recreation.gov:
• Closed at least through May 15, 2020: Mann Creek, Spring Creek, Brownlee, Big Flat, Cabin Creek, Lafferty, Cold Springs, Last Chance, and Huckleberry Campgrounds on the west side of the Forest; and, Poverty Flat, 4-Mile, Camp Creek, Buckhorn, Ponderosa, Secesh Horse Camp, Old East Fork, and Big Creek Campgrounds on the west side of the Forest.
• Closed at least through the end of May: Lake Fork, Kennally Creek, Burgdorf, Jeannette, and Chinook Campgrounds.
• Closed at least through mid-June: Grouse, Upper Payette Lake, and Hazard Lake Campgrounds
• Closed at least through July 1, 2020: Buck Park Cabin and Paddy Flat Guard Station Cabin.
Notifications to those with reservations at reservable sites prior to these dates will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and to promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact local ranger district offices with additional questions.
Payette National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to recreation sites. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are further changes affecting their reservations and receive refunds as necessary.
