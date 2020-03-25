(March 25, 1:15 p.m.)
The Payette National Forest has closed West Face, Gordon Titus Upper Elevation, and Wallace Lane Snowmobile Parking Areas until May 15 for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
Effective immediately the following snowmobile parking areas will be closed and unavailable to visitors:
· West Face Parking Area – McCall Ranger District, Adams County
· Gordon Titus Upper Elevation Parking Area – New Meadows Ranger District, Adams County
· Wallace Lane Parking Area – New Meadows Ranger District, Adams County
As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.
These actions have been taken based on the best available CDC guidelines to promote social distancing. Adams County reminds the patrons of public lands that parking on county roads is prohibited.
For more information regarding the closure: McCall Ranger District: 102 W Lake St, McCall, ID 83638, 208-634-0400
