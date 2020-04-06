(April 6, 1:50 a.m.) MCCALL -- In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing, and to ensure health safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the Payette National Forest will be suspending access to the waters within the boundaries of the Lower South Fork of the Salmon River, effective immediately. The closure will remain in effect until June 30.
The Lower South Fork of the Salmon River corridor begins at the confluence with the Secesh River, and ends at the confluence with the Salmon River. This segment of the corridor is approximately 37 miles long and extends from the low water mark on either side of the river only. This area does not include any land outside of the low water mark within each river corridor.
These actions have been taken based on CDC guidelines to promote social distancing. The areas covered under this closure order provide access to recreational float boating opportunities within the Payette National Forest, and create a high probability of congregating groups of 10 or more individuals, thus creating a concern about the ability of recreationist to practice social distancing at these sites. The closure will also reduce the risk of community spread of the COVID-19 virus by discouraging discretionary travel. Further, adjacent National Forests have issued temporary closures on the Main Salmon River and Middle Fork Salmon River to float boat uses. This closure order aligns the Payette National Forest with our neighboring Forests’ closures to surrounding waterways.
For more information regarding the closure:
· McCall Ranger District: 102 W Lake St, McCall, ID 83638, 208-634-0400
