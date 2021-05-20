LAPWAI - Nimiipuu Health (NMPH) has been working diligently to vaccinate patients since the vaccine became available. Recently, NMPH was able to work with the Central Public Health District to obtain doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer Vaccine), which is now recommended for youth ages 12 and up. As widespread vaccination continues to be an imperative tool to aide in putting a stop to the pandemic, NMPH will now be scheduling appointments for youth to receive the Pfizer Vaccine.
“It is incumbent upon us to ensure the safety of our community. Since the pandemic began, our primary focus has been to protect our people by educating our communities about health and safety protocols and vaccinations as they became available. We are eager to be able to offer our youth the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so that we will be a step closer to enjoying the activities that we have all been missing,” stated Dr. R. Kim Hartwig, NMPH Medical Director.
Parents or guardians may call to set up an appointment for their child to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by calling 208-843-2271 for Lapwai or 208-935-0733 for Kamiah.
NMPH is still offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Vaccine and the Moderna Vaccine to anyone, beneficiary or not, in effort to protect the community and surrounding region. Please call the numbers provided to schedule your appointment today.
Community members can stay up to date on current COVID-19 information through the Nimiipuu Health Coronavirus Response website (https://nimiipuu-coronavirus-response-nptgisonline.hub.arcgis.com/ ) and social media (@nimiipuuhealth).
