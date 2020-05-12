The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI) is Idaho’s largest business organization representing employers advocating for economic opportunity. The mission of IACI is to provide leadership, collaboration and education in the development and implementation of effective public policies, supported by its members, to achieve economic growth and progress through entrepreneurship and free enterprise. As such, we support Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity plan for the phased-in reopening of the state’s economy.
IACI contracted with Boise’s GS Strategy Group to conduct a poll last week of Idahoans from all political beliefs about their opinions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the reopening of the Idaho economy. The poll found that 75.5% approve of Governor Little’s handling of the pandemic, finding it balanced and appropriate, and an overwhelming 79.3% are supportive of the Idaho Rebounds phased-in reopening of the economy as critical for the state’s long-term health. Support is very high, particularly among the GOP, for this phased-in approach.
The poll also found that 64.7% of Idahoans trust the health care professionals for guidance in the ongoing decisions to balance the needs of societal health, liberty and prosperity in moving the state safely forward. In listening to the expertise of epidemiologists, the Centers for Disease Control, Idaho health care professionals, and economists, the Governor is following a deliberate and scientific methodology with specific benchmarks to ensure a safe environment for Idahoans to return to the workforce and participation in their communities.
“The underlying fundamentals are that Idahoans are confident that Idaho’s leadership is doing the right thing. This is great news for those businesses that are hopeful to reopen as soon as this weekend,” said Alex LaBeau, President of IACI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.