All Prairie River Library District locations will be closed effective Friday, March 20, until further notice to help minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 in the community. Staff will continue to work.
This affects libraries in the following locations: Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
District residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at www.prld.org, including but not limited to downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies, and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at www.valnet.org. Staff will look to provide additional digital offerings, so please check the district website for updates or follow your local branch on social media.
Beginning March 23, 2020 the library intends to offer onsite curbside pick-up of items placed on hold. Details of this service will be provided via the district website, but may be subject to change at short notice.
For more information, contact Michael Priest, Prairie River Library District Director at (208) 843-7254 or mpriest@prld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.