All Prairie River Library District locations will be closed until further notice to help minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 in the community.
Onsite curbside pick-up of materials placed on hold has been cancelled at this time. Holds will be kept waiting until the service is rescheduled or the library re-opens. For the time being, patrons do not need to return borrowed materials. The district recently went fine free and no overdue charges will be enforced during the closure.
District residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at www.prld.org, including but not limited to downloadable ebooks and audiobooks with the Libby or OverDrive apps, magazines, streaming movies, and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at www.valnet.org. Staff will look to provide additional digital offerings, so please check the district website for updates or follow your local branch on social media.
For more information, contact Michael Priest, Prairie River Library District Director at (208) 843-7254 or mpriest@prld.org.
