(May 6, 2:25 p.m.) BOISE – Protocols are now available for indoor gym and recreational facilities managers to implement in order to open in stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
Stage 2 is set to begin May 16 if Idaho is able to meet criteria to advance to the next stage of the four-stage plan to reopen Idaho’s economy safely.
To date, the following protocols have been made available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.
Stage 1 – General Business
Stage 1 – Daycare
Stage 1 – Youth Activities
Stage 1 – Places of Worship
Stage 2 – Restaurants
Stage 2 – General Business
Stage 2 – Close Contact Services
Stage 2 – Indoor gyms, recreational facilities
General – Agricultural workers
The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/
