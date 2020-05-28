Idaho State Seal

(May 28, 2:45 p.m.) BOISE – Protocols are now available for movie theatres to follow in order to open in Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan to safely and responsibly open Idaho’s economy in stages. Governor Little announced today that he moved up the opening of movie theatres two weeks early, from Stage 4 to Stage 3.

Guidance was also added for safe campgrounds.

Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho’s economy to rebound more quickly. Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Protocols are being added for specific businesses.

To date, the following protocols have been made available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.

Stage 1 – General Business

Stage 1 – Daycare

Stage 1 – Youth Activities

Stage 1 – Places of Worship

Stage 2 – General Business

Stage 2 – Restaurants

Stage 2 – Close Contact Services

Stage 2 – Indoor gyms, recreational facilities

Stage 3 – Outdoor pools, splashpads, waterparks

Stage 3 – Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries

Stage 3 – Indoor movie theatres

General – Agricultural workers

General – Onboarding seasonal/temporary workers

General – Guidance for Safe Campgrounds

General – Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho

The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening.

