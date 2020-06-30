(June 30, 2:40 p.m.) MOSCOW –Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) would like to acknowledge Tapped – Taphouse & Kitchen for acting responsibly to protect the public’s health.
Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member of Tapped in Moscow, who worked on June 23, 24 and 25. While the risk of exposure to other patrons is unknown, PH-INCD is recommending that any person who was at the establishment during this timeframe monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.
In this situation, PH-INCD is not able to identify all individuals who may have potentially been exposed to the confirmed case, which necessitates this public notification. PH-INCD is working with Tapped management, who has been cooperative in this investigation.
Positive cases within a business, regardless of industry, do not indicate wrongdoing on behalf of the business. People can become exposed to and transmit the virus to others in any setting.
“Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact, less than 6 feet and without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID19. This is why we cannot let our guard down but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over,” stated Carol Moehrle, District Director for PH-INCD.
