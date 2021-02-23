Public Health – Idaho North Central District is asking people aged 65 and older who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination to call Public Health at 208-799-3100.
Appointments will be at the Public Health Office located at 215 10th St. Lewiston, Idaho. These appointments are for residents of Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties aged 65 and older. Appointments will be on a first come, first served basis.
To learn more about who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, Idaho residents can visit https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
