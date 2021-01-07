LEWISTON – Healthcare personnel identified in the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) prioritization list, can now sign up to be notified when the Covid-19 Vaccine is available to them. https:/coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CVAC-Prioritization-for-HCP-and-Essential
If you are identified in Phase 1, complete the questionnaire at https://idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novelcoronavirus/vaccines . You will need to know the number of employees wishing to receive the vaccination. Public Health along with community partners who have enrolled to administer the vaccine will coordinate with your employer as vaccine is made available.
The following are those identified by Idaho Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee in Phase 1:
1.1 - Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity (includes support staff as well as clinical staff) 1.1 - Outpatient clinic staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity 1.2 - Long-term care facility staff 1.2 - Certified home care providers for adults 65 years of age and older or for other adults or children with high-risk medical conditions 1.3 - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 1.4 - Outpatient and inpatient medical staff not already included above who are unable to telework 1.5 - Dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants 1.6 - Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy aides
If you are a healthcare provider and fit within the priority group in Phase 1 and you would like to provide vaccine through your facility, contact the Idaho Immunization Program for enrollment information.
Once there is enough supply, COVID-19 vaccination providers may choose to make their location visible on VaccineFinder, making it easier for the general public to find provider locations that have COVID-19 vaccine available. CDC will direct the public to use VaccineFinder to find locations offering COVID-19 vaccine. PH-INCD will continue to communicate with the community as greater supply of the vaccine becomes available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) meetings are open to the public to view online and the information from the meetings can be found on their webpage: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-covid-19-vaccine-advisory-committee/
