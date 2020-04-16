Beginning Monday, April 20, Idaho teachers will provide instruction to students in grades 3 through 6, via Idaho Public Television’s Create channel.
Instruction begins at 7 a.m. for third-graders, with the next grade beginning every hour through 11 a.m.
Distance Learning TV Schedule & Classroom Idaho: Learn @ Home page:
https://www.idahoptv.org/learn/distanceLearning/schedule/
The same lesson plans also will be available in playlists for students with connectivity at Idaho PTV’s YouTube channel:
