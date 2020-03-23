(March 23: noon) Central District Health (CDH) is asking anyone with recent travel to Blaine County, Idaho in the past two weeks (March 8 through March 22) to shelter in place. This, after three Ada County residents and one Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19, and confirmed travel and time spent in Blaine County.
Sheltering in place is not an official mandate, but asks that people stay at home, except to get necessary medical care, monitor their symptoms, and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after their last potential exposure date. After that time, and provided individuals are completely symptom-free, then they can then follow recommendations CDH is providing to the general community for COVID-19.
“While this is guidance, and not an official order, we are strongly urging any community members this applies to, to do the right thing. This also applies to anyone who has traveled to states or areas outside of Idaho that are currently under shelter in place orders or where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health. “We all have a personal responsibility to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our community and the entire state of Idaho,” said Duke.
Community spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County was confirmed on March 19, 2020 and on March 20, the county was put under a shelter-in-place order by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to help limit the virus from spreading within Blaine County and surrounding communities.
Within Central District Health’s jurisdiction of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, there have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases to-date. So far, those cases indicate a connection to travel. However, given frequent travel among Idahoans across county lines, community transmission within our counties is likely at some point.
