BOISE – Reclaim Idaho, the organization responsible for getting Medicaid Expansion on the 2018 ballot, announced today, Wednesday, March 18, it would suspend signature gathering operations for its new Invest in Idaho initiative given the international concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus and Covid-19.
“While it is vitally important that Idahoans be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to bring ballot initiatives, we recognize security for all Idaho families is a priority in these times. Because of that, we are suspending all operations to qualify the Invest in Idaho citizen ballot initiative. The very nature of the ballot initiative process requires one-on-one contact with thousands of voters, which is contrary to the advice and guidance being given by scientists and health officials all over the country. We have no desire to put our volunteers or Idaho citizens at risk of contracting Covid-19. We are ceasing all efforts to gather signatures for our latest initiative effective immediately.”
With about two months to go before the April 30, 2020 signature-gathering deadline, Reclaim Idaho had gathered more than 30,000 signatures (out of 55,057 needed) in 20 legislative districts. Internal calculations indicated they had already qualified or very nearly qualified eight legislative districts, ranging from eastern Idaho to the North Idaho panhandle.
“We saw momentum build toward qualifying this initiative from the very start. Idahoans recognize the legislature is neglecting its constitutional duty to fund our public schools,” said Luke Mayville. “Every signature was a vote to invest in the next generation of Idaho children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.