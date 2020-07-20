(July 20, 11:35 a.m.) RIGGINS – The City of Riggins announced earlier today that city hall and the library are now closed to the public following recent developments regarding COVID-19.
“We feel this is necessary to keep our staff and the public safe,” the City of Riggins Facebook post read. Payments can still be made via the drop box outside.
In addition, Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon announced closure through Aug. 3 as a staff member may have been exposed to the virus.
Also, note that Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Riggins has closed its lobby and is currently accepting drive-through customers only.
