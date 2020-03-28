RIGGINS - The Salmon River Cowboys Association Inc. said they would like to contribute efforts to do everything possible to slow and halt the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, they have decided to cancel the May 2020 Riggins Rodeo, an event that has been supporting its community for nearly three quarters of a century.
“We want to see the general public, our spectators, our contestants, our members and our community safe and healthy for the 2021 Riggins Rodeo next year,” the association press release read. “We thank all of our generous sponsors and supporters and encourage you all to take the proper precautions to stay healthy. Together we will persevere. See you in May 2021 for the 73rd Annual Open Riggins Rodeo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.