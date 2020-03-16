RIGGINS – Salmon River Joint School District 243 students will start spring break early, with tomorrow being their last day of school until March 30.
Patrons received the following letter from superintendent Jim Doramus today, March 16, 2020.
“Dear Parents and Guardians,
Over the past few days I have been in contact with a number of government agencies including our local District Health Department, the Department of Health and Welfare, the State Department of Education, and the Governor’s office concerning COVID-19. The one thing each of them are saying that this is a fluid situation and it will be around for a while.
In preparation for a possible extended closure the students will start their spring break early. There will be no school Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Next week is spring break. School will resume on March 30th. We will have school tomorrow to allow the teachers and students to finish up third quarter work. Wednesday and Thursday the staff will be preparing a way to provide academic lessons to our students, at their homes, in case of an extended school closure.
Events are changing rapidly. We will continue to follow the most current guidelines from the CDC on school closures. Extra precautions are being taken to sanitize our facilities. We strongly recommend that if a student suffers from some form of compromised health issue that they should stay at home if possible.
Many areas of our lives are being affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, especially now that it has arrived in Idaho. All of us are thinking about how to get through this difficult time. The heart of our decision-making process is thinking about what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole.
Sincerely, Jim Doramus.”
